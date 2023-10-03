Second positive month for the electricity segment after as many declines. Overall the sign is still negative and one wonders whether there is really the will to push it
October 3, 2023
Last month we talked about a revival of the electric two-wheeler market. In fact, the August result was a good 15.4 percent which, especially given the particular holiday month, gave rise to a certain optimism. The September data confirms a good trend as anticipated in the article on motorcycle and scooter sales this month. This is a convincing one +11.28 percent and 1,006 vehicles sold. In absolute terms they are still few, in relative terms they are a step forward towards electrification especially in urban areas. Both L3e scooters (+13.37% and 619 units) and L1e and therefore mopeds (+10.79% and 349 units) are growing which they are encountering so much difficulty in traditional propulsion. However, the cumulative value from January to September continues to report a decrease of 19.01 percent for a total of 10,329 vehicles registered which, in any case, is no small feat. The data arrives a few hours after ANCMA’s formal request to the Government to release the funds remaining from 2022. This would be 5.6 million euros, which would be very useful to the industry. It is our belief, however, that the EcoBonus system itself deserves a major rethink because, as it has been formulated, it especially puts smaller companies in difficulty who are unable to recover the credit acquired from the State.
What are the best-selling models in September?
Our Top 10 updates in numbers but not in positions. The best-selling models between January and September 2023 are not only confirmed to be the same but also confirm their positions and growth trend. Unfortunately there are no new entries.
Electric Top 10 January – September 2023
Brand
Model
Segment
ASKOLL ES1 Scooter 50 816
SEAT
MO ESCOOTER
Scooter
738
LIGIER
PULSE 3 BIG
Tricarri
611
BMW
CE 04
Scooter
557
PIAGGIO
ONE ACTIVE
Scooter
549 TALARIA TL 4000 STING Enduro 518
ASKOLL
EVOLUTION ES3
Scooter
478
PIAGGIO
VESPA ELECTRIC L3
Scooter
403 VMOTO SOCO CPX Scooter 366 YAMAHA NEO’S Scooter 50 359
