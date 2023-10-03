Second positive month for the electricity segment after as many declines. Overall the sign is still negative and one wonders whether there is really the will to push it

October 3, 2023

Last month we talked about a revival of the electric two-wheeler market. In fact, the August result was a good 15.4 percent which, especially given the particular holiday month, gave rise to a certain optimism. The September data confirms a good trend as anticipated in the article on motorcycle and scooter sales this month. This is a convincing one +11.28 percent and 1,006 vehicles sold. In absolute terms they are still few, in relative terms they are a step forward towards electrification especially in urban areas. Both L3e scooters (+13.37% and 619 units) and L1e and therefore mopeds (+10.79% and 349 units) are growing which they are encountering so much difficulty in traditional propulsion. However, the cumulative value from January to September continues to report a decrease of 19.01 percent for a total of 10,329 vehicles registered which, in any case, is no small feat. The data arrives a few hours after ANCMA’s formal request to the Government to release the funds remaining from 2022. This would be 5.6 million euros, which would be very useful to the industry. It is our belief, however, that the EcoBonus system itself deserves a major rethink because, as it has been formulated, it especially puts smaller companies in difficulty who are unable to recover the credit acquired from the State.

What are the best-selling models in September?



Our Top 10 updates in numbers but not in positions. The best-selling models between January and September 2023 are not only confirmed to be the same but also confirm their positions and growth trend. Unfortunately there are no new entries.

Electric Top 10 January – September 2023



Brand

Model

Segment

ASKOLL ES1 Scooter 50 816

SEAT

MO ESCOOTER

Scooter

738

LIGIER

PULSE 3 BIG

Tricarri

611

BMW

CE 04

Scooter

557

PIAGGIO

ONE ACTIVE

Scooter

549 TALARIA TL 4000 STING Enduro 518

ASKOLL

EVOLUTION ES3

Scooter

478

PIAGGIO

VESPA ELECTRIC L3

Scooter

403 VMOTO SOCO CPX Scooter 366 YAMAHA NEO’S Scooter 50 359