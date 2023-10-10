Depok. Suara.com- The 2026 World Cup is still three years away, but Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be participating in the World Cup which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Georgina Rodriguez’s lover has said that he will extend his contract at Al Nassr until 2027, when the Portuguese footballer is expected to hang up his boots.

According to reports from Saudi Arabian media as reported by Marca on Tuesday (10/10/2023), it is hoped that he will still represent Al Nassr at the North American tournament.

It is known that Cristiano Ronaldo will be 41 years old when the 2026 World Cup takes place and he will turn 42 years old in February 2027. However, he appears to be continuing his best performance.

Also Read: Holding October Fest 2023, Wahana Honda Presents Special Promos and Discounts

Modern athletes are able to endure for much longer and few set a better example than the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man.

Although his move to the Saudi Arabian League was seen as a step back, the quality of the league is improving and the number 7 is the star and top scorer of the competition with 10 goals in nine games so far.

Not only that, Cristiano Ronaldo also revealed that he felt happy in Saudi Arabia and wanted to end his career at Al Nassr.

“I still love football even though I am old, because I still like playing, scoring goals, winning matches,” said Ronaldo.

“That’s why I will continue until my body says ‘Cristiano, it’s over’,” he continued.

Also read: Only 10 minutes, the opening of the 2023 U-17 World Cup will be made as interesting as possible

“But so far I feel fine because I am still helping the team,” he added.

“The most important thing for me right now is that we are at the top of the overall league standings,” concluded Cristiano Ronaldo.