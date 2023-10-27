loading…

Hamas continues to launch rockets at Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said via the Telegram messaging app that they had launched rockets at Tel Aviv “in response to the Zionist massacre carried out against civilians”.

The statement came as Israel stepped up bombardment of various areas in Gaza and as most internet and mobile services in the region were not working.

Meanwhile, paramedics and emergency staff were treating three people in Tel Aviv, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said on Friday, after a rocket hit a building south of the city.

Reuters news agency showed live images of a four-story building with damage to several apartments on the top floor.

The MDA statement said a 20-year-old man who suffered head and limb injuries was being treated in hospital. Two other victims suffered minor injuries,” the statement said.

The attack followed a statement from Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades stating that they had “renewed the bombing of Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacre of civilians.”

