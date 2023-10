How wonderful is it: you have just heard that you have your HAVO diploma in your pocket and you are celebrating with friends on Lake Garda in Italy. Many young people go out for a break after years of hard study and their exams. This is also the case with Stijn Ekkelboom from Enschede, 11 years ago. But it was not a party, on the contrary. On the first day he dived from a scaffolding, broke his neck and suffered a spinal cord injury.