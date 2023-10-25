Thanks to this film, the big Hollywood film studios began to invest in young directors, such as Steven Spielberg.

We are not going to name all the films that Steven Spielberg has directed, but surely some of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema come to mind, or those that had the greatest impact on you, especially in your childhood.

But Steven Spielberg He did not have easy beginnings, like practically any director, and yet he tried twice to enter film school in the United States and was twice rejected.

Despite this, he continued working, until he managed to create some of the most memorable film licenses of all time, such as Jaws, a film for which he won his first Oscar.

But there was a particular moment in Steven Spielberg’s life that made him practically reconsider whether or not to continue as a director.

This was when Steven Spielberg saw The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola, one of the classics that has endured over time, considered one of the most profitable and popular films in the history of cinema.

“I felt shattered by the story, and by the effect it had on me, and I also felt like I should leave it. There was no reason to continue directing because I would never reach that level of confidence in the ability to tell a story like the one I had just experienced.”

It is worth remembering that The Godfather It was released in 1972, and with a budget of only 6 million dollars, it managed to raise almost 270 million dollars at the time.

Today the Godfather saga is considered the greatest gangster saga of all time, and it has not been surpassed by any subsequent film, despite all the time that has passed.

In fact, it is curious, because during the production process, Francis Ford Coppola did not know very well how the final film would turn out, and in fact, he was on the verge of giving up on the film.

But Steven Spielberg has a lot to thank for The Godfather, because thanks to its success, many film studios began to invest in young directors, among whom were George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg himself.