Although Steve Urkel was very beloved among the public, he was not so popular among his colleagues, and there was a gag with the character from Things from Home that provoked the anger of Reginald Veljohnson and JoMarie Payton.

Although the audience burst out laughing at the antics and situations carried out by Steve Urkel In Things from Home, behind the cameras the tension was felt during the filming of the serie.

And its main protagonists, Reginald Veljohnson and JoMarie Payton, They felt they were robbed of their limelight when a young Jaleel White made an appearance in an episode of the series and ended up becoming the show’s main star..

Things evolved to such an extent that one of the Winslow family members even disappeared overnight. But the last straw for its protagonists was a gag by Steve Urkel that they found most offensive.

Why Myrtle Urkel’s Appearance Was Offensive to Reginald VelJohnson and JoMarie Payton

Throughout the series Jaleel White has not only played Steve Urkel, but other different characters, the best known being Stephan Urkel, the attractive clone of Steve who ends up dating his great love Laura. Winslow.

However, Reginald Veljohnson and JoMarie Payton found it most offensive when it entered the scene Myrtle UrkelSteve’s cousin played by White himself dressed in a dress and pigtails whose first appearance took place in season 2, when the actor was only 14 years old..

In an interview (via Collider), Jaleel White She remembers how uncomfortable it was for her co-stars when she played Myrtle Urkel and how bad they made her feel for it.

“I ran into a problem. Jo Marie and Reggie at that time were very sensitive about putting dresses on black men. And they laid it on me, and let me know that I was not doing our race a favor by putting on that yellow dress.

But everyone has a default value. Do you fall apart? Do you wilt under pressure? You wake up? Are you surprised? My default tends to be to take it up a notch. That night I felt like a little girl playing Myrtle Urkel. But I cried like a baby at the end of that take. I just broke“explains the actor.

White remembers that his father also had to intervene at that moment in the series, and the interpreter paraphrased his father saying: “I shouldn’t have to deal with the burden of some adults making a boy feel bad for playing a girl just for fun.“. Did you know this curious anecdote about the filming of Things from Home?