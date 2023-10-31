Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, has been an iconic figure in the technology industry. Beyond his legacy in innovation, he left valuable life lessons that many could consider as a guide to happiness or success.

The life of Steve Jobs illustrates a state of mind, a habit, a way of understanding life and business, essential for him when it comes to achieving success, but also happiness and fulfillment in life.

There is a constant in Steve Jobs’ thinking: connecting the dots. Whether in an innovative sense, combining them in ways that no one had foreseen before – art and technology, for example, or the Internet and telephone – or to review the past.

His famous Stanford speech is clear on this point: you can only connect what already exists. Things can only make sense by looking at the past, however, building, whether professionally or personally, is looking to the future..

Steve Jobs’ lowest moments in life

At Apple, Steve Jobs was a founder, leader, and genius, but also a tyrant, messiah, or humiliated. No one would have believed that he would be fired at first, no one that he would come back after founding Pixar later. Without faith, without believing in himself, without detachment, without delegation to his team, without letting go, none of this would have been possible.

During his fight against pancreatic cancer, Steve Jobs began to ask himself powerful questions: “Am I living the life I want? Am I doing the work I want to do?” These questions, according to him, allow us to focus on what is essential and discard fears and pride.

So, Steve Jobs emphasized that to be truly satisfied, one must do what they judge to be great work. And the only way to do it is to love what you do. Passion and purpose in your work not only drive productivity, but also overall well-being and happiness.

A state of mind of confidence: knowing how to let go

It is this state of mind, that of being able to let go, of trusting that what you are doing is going somewhere, and will be ordered, the fundamental habit for Steve Jobs, the difference between a leader and a boss, the difference between one who yields and the one who endures. Turn defeat into learning

Yes, we speak of faith. But not in the religious sense or that lacking logical reasoning. Buddhist philosophy, which had such an impact on Steve Jobs, could be called karma; in Japan we would have ikagai – or meaning of life -, in the West perhaps destiny, intuition or listening to oneself.

Letting go, trusting the processes, believing in something, is the key that drove Steve Jobs to be able to give in, mutate, change and advance in his work life. but also a key to happiness: when one listens to oneself, and does not face changes as opportunities and lessons, happiness, and success, are surely more attainable.

Steve Jobs not only left a legacy in the technological world, but also valuable lessons about life and the pursuit of happiness. In a world flooded with information and options, perhaps the key is, As Steve Jobs said, simplify, focus on what is truly important and overcome fear.