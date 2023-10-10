Stephen King made his debut as a film scriptwriter with Sleepwalkers, a horror film that passed unnoticed, but which has a large repertoire of cameos.

Although he is an eminence in the literature of terrorStephen King’s first foray as a screenwriter of a movie with Sleepwalkers, by Stephen King, a film that was defended by critics.

Produced by Columbia Pictures and directed by Mick Garris in 1992, the film’s plot revolves around Charles Brady and his mother, Mary, the last of a mortal race whose needs are not of this world. They are sleepwalkers, able to stay alive by feeding on the life force of young virgins.

Able to change their physical appearance, Charles and Mary are destined to wander the earth, escaping discovery and always searching for their next victim..

Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers is full of surprising cameos

Although the film passed unnoticed and is completely forgotten by the majority of horror film fans, Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers does have one point to highlight: a wide range of the most surprising cameos.

Within these cameos we find figures such as Tobe Hooper, John Landis, Joe Dante, Clive Baker, Mick Garris, Mark Hamill and even Stephen King himself in person.

It is curious how this wide range of cameos is part of a film as forgotten as Sleepwalkers, by Stephen King. And that’s because the film doesn’t have much to offer the public.

Unlike hits like It, Carrie or Misery, Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers is probably the most basic story the writer has ever conceived in his entire career.

The Bradys, a mother and teenage son (Alice Krige and Brian Krause), arrive in a small town. The teenage son strikes up a romance with the town beauty, Tanya (Amick). The son tries to suck the girl’s life force. The girl defends herself, the son is injured and the mother swears revenge. And that’s it.

The only twist in the film that stands out from other vampire stories is that the mother and son are energy vampires that can transform into human-sized bipedal werecats. Other than that, there isn’t much to offer. Did you know this movie writer Stephen King?