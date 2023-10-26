The king of terror is thoroughly enjoying the new novel by the author of Harry Potter away from the Wizarding World.

Whenever we talk about JK Rowling, it is impossible not to think, instantly, of the Harry Potter saga. However, she is also the author of a prolific series of crime novels, although she does so under another alias: Robert Galbraith. Stephen King is there to remember these novels.

We are referring, of course, to the saga of Cormoran Strike, the novels that follow the eponymous detective and his partner, Robin Ellacott. JK Rowling started the Cormoran adventure in 2013 and has just published the seventh book in the series, The Running Grave.

Stephen King, who never misses an opportunity to recommend something he likes, be it movies, series or, naturally, bookshas already sunk his teeth into the latest Cormoran Strike case and, by the looks of it, the writer is really enjoying it.

The King of Terror is a regular reader, as one would expect. Suspense is not the genre for which he is known, but Stephen King has written notable thrillers and crime novels throughout his career. In fact, he just posted Hollywhich fits into said genre.

Stephen King highlights JK Rowling’s good literary moment

Through Twitter (X), the writer has recommended reading the new novel by Cormoran Strike and has emphasized the good moment in which its author is, who, as we say, writes this saga under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

“The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith: This is JK Rowling at her best, recalling the fine readability of the Harry Potter books, but much darker. This got me through a difficult time.”

The saga Cormoran Strike is JK Rowling’s other great success, outside of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Five of the novels have already been adapted into television series and the streak will probably continue.

The seal of approval of a writer like Stephen King is another medal of honor for this new detective novel by JK Rowling, who, with or without controversies, continues to be one of the leading authors on a global level.