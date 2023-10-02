The Arrow series could have ended in a very different way as explained by actor Stephen Amell.

In a surprising revelation, Stephen Amell, the lead star of the hit series Arrow, shared details about the series’ original plan during a recent press conference in Cincinnati, Ohio. The news has left fans wondering what the fate of the show could have been if the initial plan had been followed.

During the event at the Duke Energy Convention Center, an enthusiastic fan was lucky enough to record Stephen Amell as he spoke about the past and future of Arrow. The most shocking revelation was that the series was destined to conclude long before its eighth season.

This is how the actor explained it.

According to Stephen Amell, Arrow was originally conceived as a five-season series. This idea makes sense in light of the structure of the series, which featured flashbacks in its first five seasons, gradually revealing the events that led to Oliver Queen becoming the vigilante archer known as Arrow.

Stephen Amell

The season 5 finale of Arrow was a huge cliffhanger and is considered one of the most memorable in superhero television. Initially, the creative team intended to conclude the series at that point, which would have had a significant impact on the future of the Arrowverse.

However, the series continued with the introduction of flashforwards in the seventh season, exploring the future of the main characters and opening up new narrative possibilities. This changed the direction of the series and extended it into its eighth season.

Thanks to Stephen Amell’s performance, the Arrow series became a pillar of the Arrowverse, a shared universe of television shows based on DC Comics characters. The story followed the adventures of Oliver Queen as he fought crime as the vigilante of Starling City. Throughout its eight seasons, it left a lasting mark on pop culture and continues to be fondly remembered by its fans. Without forgetting the epic crossovers with the rest of the DC Comics characters that became the best events of the year.

The CW

Although the series came to an end in January 2020, its legacy lives on and it is clear that it will be very difficult for them to make a similar show in the future.

