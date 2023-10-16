An extra wide Stelvio Quadrifoglio sounds like musica-e to our ears!

If you absolutely have to drive a crossover owned by a woman (m/f, etc.), then we think it should be this one. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the perfect alternative for people who would have welcomed a Giulia Q Sportwagon.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a particularly cool car, but perhaps a bit too modest for some people. Connoisseurs will immediately see that you have the fastest, thickest and most expensive Stelvio under your belt, but unfortunately there are not that many connoisseurs left these days.

Most of the changes to the Quadrifoglio compared to the standard model are under the skin. And if you go for a black or dark gray one, it is especially difficult to see. Fortunately, the Ladies and Gentlemen (and other genders) have a solution for that. They have developed a nice heavy body kit for the Stelvio.

Extra pure Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Initially they had one for the regular Stelvio. This has now been adjusted so that it fits the (slightly wider) Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The body kit is really a body kit, so with wheel arch extensions. Furthermore, there is a whole lot of carbon. Think of the front spoiler, the lip under the side skirts and a set of spoilers.

The wheels are not original, but from Vossen Wheels. They measure 22 inches and with a set of spacers the fit is completely perfect. The only thing we have to complain about about the stance is the space in the wheel arches. The best thing, of course, is that a flat hand doesn’t fit in. Then it fills the most beautifully. In this case, you can move up and down with a clenched fist. Then again, it’s a crossover, not a touring car racer.

Extra crazy: a carbon-look hood. The Stelvio Q has a hood made of real carbon fiber as standard…

Not even a step faster

Then the technology. This extra wide Stelvio Quadrifoglio is not a step faster. In fact, due to the extra increased resistance, it could be that it is actually slower. The engine, gearbox, chassis and brakes are still completely standard. That does not mean that it is wrong, because in standard trim the Stelvio Q reaches 100 km/h in exactly 4 seconds and you can reach a top speed of 283 km/h.

Fortunately, there are plenty of top tuners in the Netherlands who can take care of the engine for you. Squadra Tuning easily gets 560 hp out of it, for example. Then the appearance also matches the performance a little better. Together the body kit costs about 10 grand in British pounds (Deranged is a British tuner). The wheels are not yet included. But hey, if you have a Stelvio Quadrifoglio under your belt, money is not your main concern.

