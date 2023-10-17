UAW (United Auto Workers) strike in America

The car strike in the USA which could transform the sector and the forms of trade union struggle





A battle to the death like the one that is breaking out between the car manufacturers Stellantis (born from the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA), Ford and General Motors and the US unions has not been seen for 80 years. A conflict light years away from the residual dynamics of the large Italian unions and which involves an entire sector and not individual companies, with a completely new fighting strategy that passes from a global rather than particular negotiation.

The mega clash, 34,000 UAW (United Auto Workers) workers have been on strike for more than a month for wage increases against the Detroit Three, the three big giants of the automotive sector, is bouncing from block demonstrations, from one company to another And moving interests that reach up to the United States Congress. In a year we will vote for the election of the presidente.

Among the demands that the union makes to Detroit’s multinationals are an increase in the paycheck from 23% to 36%, the link between wages and inflation, the strengthening of health care, corporate rather than individual pension plans and a 32-hour work week (paying 40), rather than the 50 you currently work. In the USA we work much more than elsewhere.

However, due to the impact of the strike, car manufacturers have announced layoffs at their plants. It appears that Stellantis implemented another 700 for employees in Indiana last Friday, for a total with the previous layoffs of 1,340 employees from plants in three affected US states. Ford has fired 2,480 workers since the strike began. The third major automaker, General Motors, is said to have 2,300 underway layoffs. But the UAW union does not give up: it closed the largest Ford plant globally, stopping the production of pick-ups and vans with very little notice.

The companies raise their reasons. A senior Ford executive told Reuters news agency on Thursday that his automaker is “at the limit” of what it can spend on wages and benefits, among the highest for the United Auto Workers, and warned that the union’s strike at the company’s most profitable factory could harm workers themselves and reduce profits. “We have been very clear that we are at the limit,” Kumar Galhotra, head of Ford’s combustion vehicle unit, said during a conference call Thursday. “We have stretched ourselves to get to this point,” Reuters reports, “going any further will damage our ability to invest in the business.”

UAW President Shawn Fain called a strike at the Ford Kentucky Truck plant on Wednesday after Ford negotiators failed to submit a contract proposal deemed insufficient. But Ford appears open to a deal.

For companies, the unions’ strategies block car production and result in workers being sidelined and fired. The union instead claims that car manufacturers can increase wages by at least 20-23%.

It should be remembered that in the United States workers are among the best paid in the world, we are talking about an average of around 32 dollars per hour worked, to which a profit sharing allowance is added annually. And Ford has stated that the Last year’s average pay for a worker, including overtime and bonuses, was around $78,000.

The unions have opened a negotiation table with Stellantis. “We hope that the talks with Stellantis today will be more productive than those with Ford yesterday,” wrote the union head, Fain, on a social media.

The front with Ford remains hot. About 4,600 workers at the company may be idle because their jobs depend on producing Super Duty pickups and large Lincoln and Ford SUVs at Kentucky Truck, Ford manufacturing vice president Bryce Currie explained to the newspapers. The company says the blockade of Kentucky Truck, Ford’s largest factory, could push the fragile supply chain “towards collapse.”

Meanwhile, the government’s eye is not far from the conflict. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said the administration has been monitoring since the economic impact of the extended strike is close and hopes that the parties will reach a mutually beneficial agreementi.

