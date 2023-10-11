Stellantis: 3.2 billion with Samsung Sdi for a gigafactory in the USA

Stellantis NV and Samsung Sdi announced that Kokomo, Indianawill be home to a second battery manufacturing plant in the United States as part of the joint venture StarPlus Energy. Production at the new StarPlus Energy facility is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with an annual capacity of 34 gigawatt hours (GWh). The joint venture will invest over $3.2 billion (2.8 billion euros) and create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and in neighboring areas. The total investment for both factories will be over 6.3 billion dollars (5.5 billion euros) and in total 2,800 new jobs will be created. It will be the second StarPlus Energy gigafactory located in Kokomo. Construction work is already underway for the first StarPlus Energy gigafactory, which is expected to open within the first quarter of 2025 and which will have an annual production capacity of 33 GWh.



READ ALSO: Stellantis confirms its leadership in Italy in volumes and share

“Our battery manufacturing ecosystem is the foundation of our electrification strategy, and our great partners Samsung SDI, the State of Indiana and the City of Kokomo have made a compelling case to locate our sixth gigafactory in Kokomo ,” said Mark Stewart, COO of Stellantis North America. “BEVs for our brands in North America play an important role in our drive to deliver clean mobilitysafe and accessible for all and achieve our ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.”

“With the construction of the second StarPlus Energy battery manufacturing plant, Samsung SDI will build its largest electric vehicle battery manufacturing base in North America,” said Yoon-ho Choi, president and CEO of Samsung SDI. And he added: “We expect Stellantis brand vehicles to be powered by Samsung batteries SDI will be equipped with cutting-edge technologieswhich will help accelerate the United States’ transition to an era of electric vehicles.”

“Indiana’s economy is growing,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Today’s commitment from Stellantis and Samsung Sdi will double the capital investment, the new jobs created and the impact this joint venture will have on Kokomo and the State of Indiana for decades to come. This decision allows Indiana residents to be at the center of innovation and development of the future of mobility, catalyzing Indiana’s leadership position in the global economy of the coming years”.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Stellantis, Samsung Sdi and their joint venture StarPlus Energy for their continued commitment and investment in our community,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. “The addition of this second battery manufacturing facility will solidify Kokomo’s position as one of the largest electric vehicle battery manufacturers in North America and is a testament to how Kokomo consistently leads the way in producing advanced components for the industry. automotive”.

As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis has announced the goal of achieving 100% of its sales mix with electric vehicles by 2030 battery-powered (BEV) in Europe and 50% with BEV passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the United States. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity. Stellantis is working to become a zero-carbon company by 2038, with a percentage of offset single digits for remaining emissions.



Subscribe to the newsletter