Suara.com – Borneo FC boss Nabil Husein nudged Shin Tae-yong after Stefano Lilipaly did not get a call to the Indonesian national team which will appear in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Shin Tae-yong has prepared the team for the 2026 World Cup Qualifications. The coach from South Korea called up 25 players to defend the Garuda team.

Interestingly, in the list, there is no name Stefano Lilipaly. Even though the 33 year old player is currently impressive with Borneo FC in BRI Liga 1.

As proof, so far Lilipaly has recorded six assists. This score was only lost to one player in BRI Liga 1, namely Alexis Messidoro.

The 33-year-old player’s failure to call made Borneo FC boss Nabil Husein speak up. He did not hesitate to poke fun at Shin Tae-yong as the coach of the Indonesian national team.

“How can I talk, but the coach is unique. He can’t judge the player’s contribution, unless netizens talk, then he might panic a bit. Joke Coach,” wrote Nabil on the X account (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Indonesian national team will face Brunei Darussalam in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications. This match will be held in two legs with a home-away system.

The Indonesian national team first hosted on October 12. Then it will be Brunei Darussalam who will host the Garuda squad on October 17.

