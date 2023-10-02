A few months ago the coach declared that he was able to support his family, despite the little money he received in South Sudan…

Stefano Cusin changes again. The Italian coach moved from the South Sudan bench to that of the Comoros, a national team that reached the round of 16 in the last African Cup of Nations. A few months he had talked about little money but it was all enough: “Here you don’t earn anything, but it’s enough for me to support my family in Italy.”

The 55-year-old is a true globetrotter who adds another stage. The former striker left from Cameroon to Congo, passing from Iran, at the time of the outbreak of the pandemic, to Saudi Arabia, from Palestine to Libya and South Sudan before this new experience which brings his CV to 15 countries .

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

October 2 – 6.50pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED