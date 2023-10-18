We haven’t heard from you in a long time Stefania Palma, mother of Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini, a woman who always knows how to surprise. Let’s start with Luca, who is going strong in MotoGP this year: with pole in Mandalika and second place in the sprint he is convincing even the most skeptical fans. All he needs is victoryStefania speaks calmly and with a bit of philosophy.

“There are moments in life – he underlines – that don’t go very well for you. I hope that in the last races we can do it again. I always tell him to do the best he can with what he has, but it takes a lot to achieve a victory, because there is the one who cuts you off on the right and the one on the left and who gives you a push.. It takes a lot to get to the top…”.

More and more physical MotoGP… And how do you see it, Luca, up close? He seems very calm and in a great team…

He is very calm and convinced, he has this team… they love him very much… The two drivers are different, one is exuberant, one is thoughtful, and the team reflects the character of the driver. We hope that these last races will be training for next year. I spoke to Luca two minutes ago. I think that the fact of being a bit introverted doesn’t make things easier for him… I think that these three years of MotoGP have underlined this character and I hope that with experience he can better manage relationships in the team, create the right climate, to understand each other on the fly… You need experience, I would really write off the first year of MotoGP, it wasn’t the best, then it got better and better… I have a lot of confidence in the next season.

Stefania Palma still works full time, as a surveyor at the municipal technical office of Tavullia and will have to wait another year to retire. But let’s imagine that also be Giulietta’s grandmother, who is now 19 months old, she will be two years old in March.

I’m a grandmother and it’s fun, today I’m taking Gulietta to the pool, it’s a child’s love, intelligence, cunning…!

And Valentino, is he happy with his car racing? Does he dedicate the same energy and time to it that he gave to the bikes?

He is working hard, he has dreams and he is working on them, he does it with the desire to understand how to improve himself. In my opinion he lacks the experience that others had in their youth. But I think he works on it and wants to try. For next year he has some big things in mind… but I don’t remember them well now… I heard him talking about it… He trains every day, always. Now the only thing they’ve slowed down is the ranch, because there are many more races than MotoGP… But with Graziano they did the challenge, last week: Graziano organized it, he bought the tires and everything, but I know that Valentino beat him…”

What kind of challenge?

At the ranch with two cars, I’m not sure what kind… Once a month now they challenge each other and this thing Graziano brings him back to life. They’re cars like Subaru or something like that, they have a lot of them… but Valentino beat him!.