SteelSeries has launched a new line of products and this time the peripheral company is focused on making streamers’ voices sound better than ever with Alias ​​microphones.

SteelSeries introduced the Alias ​​line of gaming and streaming microphones, kicking off the line with the Alias ​​microphone and Alias ​​Pro. Both microphones feature technology specifically designed to efficiently capture gamer voices during the excitement of gaming and both are compatible with SteelSeries Sonar sound mixing software.

SteelSeries officially introduced the Alias ​​microphone line in a press release, as well as YouTube videos, on October 3, 2023. Alias ​​microphones start with the basic Alias, which sells for $179.99 USD. Even as a “standard” option, this microphone is a broadcast-quality XLR microphone that uses a custom-made 1” condenser capsule, which is said to be “three times the size of standard microphone capsules” according to SteelSeries.

The microphone is designed to capture your voice with high quality no matter where you move in your gaming space, while delivering 24-bit/48kHz sound. It also features a 5-stage LED indicator that can be used to monitor your sound levels and can be customized with a 16.8 million RGB color spectrum to further customize your setup.

Meanwhile, SteelSeries Alias ​​Pro is the professional streamer variant of the Alias ​​series. This is a studio-quality XLR microphone that comes with an XLR Stream Mixer control deck where you can make adjustments to your sound profile on the fly, whether on or off air. Stream Mixer also features RGB for further customization, but also gives the microphone the option to stream to two PCs at once via its USB-C connectivity. The Alias ​​Pro sells for $329.99.

Both SteelSeries Alias ​​and Alias ​​Pro are also compatible with Sonar sound software. This allows you to create a sound profile that fits your production as much as you want to customize it, with options for deeper vocals, audio routing, sound adjustment, mixing, and noise cancellation via ClearCast AI. You can even connect a SteelSeries Nova headset to both microphones via a 3.5mm connection for active voice monitoring.

The SteelSeries Alias ​​and Alias ​​Pro microphones are now available through the SteelSeries website as well as through SteelSeries partner retailers. Stay tuned for more gaming peripherals and accessories coverage here at Shacknew