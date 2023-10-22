The video game returns to Steam and has a questionable score of 24 on Metacritic.

Postal 3 was developed by Running With Scissors

One of the most controversial video games on Steam has returned to the digital store after being previously removed by Valve. The game is so bad and so controversial that the developer itself incited the community to pirate it when it was removed. When Steam Withdrew the game due to some DRM issues, many players assumed it would never return. Now it’s back in the largest digital PC store for 5.89 euros for anyone who wants to see why it has a 24 score on Metacritic.

The game in question is Postal III from the developer Running With Scissors. When it premiered in 2011, it was the latest installment in the controversial Postal series, which had its first release in 1997 and has a notorious reputation. At the beginning of the year, the game was removed from Steam due to DRM issues, which made it difficult to acquire since it is a PC exclusive game. Steam has made this no longer an issue. This is the description of the game on Steam:

Sane or Crazy? The choice is yours. Following the apocalyptic end to Postal Dude’s week in Paradise, we follow him and his demented pitbull Champ as they migrate to his neighboring town, appropriately named Catharsis. Unfortunately, due to the global economic collapse, the psychotics and radicals of the leftist extremist group “Green” and the hypocritical government corruption, Catharsis does not turn out to be a much more suitable place to live. Which path will you choose when faced with the antics of a hypocritical and scheming mayor?

For now, Valve does not plan to take out take out no Postal III compatibility con Steam Deck.

