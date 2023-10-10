It started in the last few hours the latest edition of Steam Next Festthe virtual event that aims to celebrate the video games arriving on PC via Steam.

During the event it is possible not only to download hundreds of demos, including those of Terminator: Dark Fate, The Talos Principle 2 e Hell alonebut also watch live broadcasts created by the developers of the featured video games.

Finally, we would like to point out that the Steam Next Fest will last for a week, until next October 16th.

