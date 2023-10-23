Steam has just released another 6 free games that are available on the platform so you can download them whenever you want.

We leave behind a somewhat decaffeinated weekend for the players of Steam, since no free games have been offered in the classic promotion of the Valve platform. However, it was possible to enjoy a totally free game that could be claimed for a limited time and forever. However, it is not the only thing that the digital store has released recently, so others are already available 6 new free to play games that you can download right now and at any time, since it is a unlimited time promotion.

PEAK.53

PEAK.53 is a tactical shooting game developed by Dirty Bird Games, which reintroduces close-range combat, skill-based tactical combat, nostalgia-inspired gameplay, and unique team communication. Join the fight and lead your team to thrilling victory in rounds based on heart-pounding action!

Protocol: Children of War

Form your team with up to 5 friends in Protocol: Children of War by Task Force Gaming and enjoy a unique variation of military shooting games based on the real experience of US Army soldiers who fought in Afghanistan. Heavily influenced by real missions in Afghanistan and the Battle of Mogadishu, you can take on other real players in tactical skirmish modes such as Extraction and Attack/Defense.

Signal

“Signal” is a third-person adventure game full of uncertainties and dangers, in which the player assumes the role of a father in search of his daughter. Facing extreme life or death decisions, the player must overcome the challenge of finding clues and solving puzzles for a chance at survival.

SquadBlast

SquadBlast is a free run and gun style multiplayer shooting game. In SquadBlast, every bullet counts. Compete in teams of up to 5 vs. 5. Play cross-platform with your friends for free on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web, cloud, and PC with full controller support .

Infection Free Zone – Prologue

Experience the early days of the Zone in the prologue of the long-awaited post-apocalyptic city-building game. Lead the survivors, rebuild the city and fight the deadly hordes of infected. He plays in 6 different real cities around the world.

Leaf Blower Man: This Game Blows!

Blow leaves on a Sunday at 6 in the morning to annoy all the neighbors and earn points. But beware: you’ll have to deal with unexpected challenges in your quest to rid the world of leaves!

