It is very easy for us Europeans to pay to play. It is true that prices can be high, especially in countries where the average salary is not particularly high, but we have a very solid market, and we know perfectly well what we will pay for each game, because they normally move within a certain range, with the big triple A, among which we find some of the best games in history, having a price of between 60 and 80 euros. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Latin American countries, which leads to these users having major headaches when purchasing their next video games.

This curiously did not happen on Steam, and in this store, considered the most important for PC gaming, users from these countries could pay in their local currency, unlike what happens in other similar stores. Of course, there were many users who used this to get better prices, This is probably what Valve is trying to eliminate by changing their way of paying..

From now on it will be paid in dollars

Of course, in many countries it will be completely impossible to pay in the local currency, forcing you to pay in dollars. Of course, this does not mean that localized prices will disappear, since these will still be available, but You will have to make the payment using US currency.

This It mainly affects countries in Africa, the Middle East, Central America and South America.. Below we leave you a list of all the Spanish-speaking countries that are affected by this very unpopular measure.

ArgentinaBoliviaEcuadorParaguayVenezuelaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanama

As reported by Valve itself in its own post, this decision has not only been carried out due to the bad faith of many users, but has also been caused by the volatility of the currencies of many countries, especially highlighting Argentina and Türkiyewhich, in the words of this American company, “made it difficult for developers to choose the right price and maintain it over time.”

Of course, as many of you will think, this solution allows the price of the game to be maintained over time, given that The dollar will hardly depreciate as happens with the Argentine pesoto give an example, but it also means that they will become increasingly more expensive for users in these countries if inflation is not stopped.

