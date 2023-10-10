Dragon Ball FighterZ can be yours by paying much less than usual thanks to Steam offers.

Join the conversation

Steam It is the most used PC video game platform at the moment and it is no wonder when the Valve platform has just included 27 free games to its catalog so that all users can enjoy them whenever they want. Of course, what is not lacking in the digital store are offers, since every day you can find great titles at a reduced price, such as the most complete fighting game that stars in one of the most succulent sales which are available right now on Steam.

We refer to Dragon Ball FighterZ, the proposal from Arc System Works that, since its launch, has not stopped gaining followers and becoming one of the most competent fighting video games on the market. If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy their proposal, you can do so right now through the PlayStation Store by paying as only 8.99 euroswhich means a 85% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. In this way, you will get save a total of 51 euros if you buy it before next October 19at which point the current promotion ends and will return to its original price.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for PC for €8.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ, at an outrageous price on Steam

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most epic video games in the fighting genre that have been created around the manganime franchise born from the mind of Akira Toriyama. In fact, it is one of the best fighting games of modern times, which manages to remain very much alive in the different tournaments dedicated to the genre. With an original story and that introduces Android 21offers a cast of very interesting characters that reviews the different sagas in the history of Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for PC for €8.99

Therefore, do not hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity to get hold of Dragon Ball FighterZ for only 8.99 euros through Steam before next October 19.

Join the conversation