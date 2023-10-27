Until next November 2, tons of horror (or horror-themed) titles are on sale at very reasonable prices. And best of all: you can play them both on a PC and on the Steam Deck.

One more time, Steam He has a big surprise in store for us for the weekend. Looking for a new game to play on PC or Steam Deck? Do you love horror and don’t know what adventure to start? Well, due to lack of variety and good prices it will not be…

Aware of the proximity of Halloween, the Valve platform has thought of a great celebration for players. And it doesn’t matter if you are a chicken or feel like the bravest player.

These are the new offers of the Fear Festivalalso known as Revenge, which is available yesterday (October 26) until next November 2 at 18:00 Spanish time.

Steam’s Fright Festival is wonderful, because it blows the price of many horror games out the window. There is a little bit of everything: horror classics, remakes, more current proposals, VR titles, add-ons… and even games released this year.

As soon as the genre catches your fancy, we recommend taking a look at Steam. Tons of horror titles await you with discounts of up to 95% (crazy).

Steam Fright Festival: the best deals

Although it is an offer campaign in Horror gamesSteam also includes some titles from other genres, which have some similarities.

This is the case of DOOM Eternal (the entire franchise is available for 33.92 euros), Batman Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat 11 or Hollow Knight, although there are more examples.

The Resident Evil saga also represents an important part of these offers. You can get RE Remake o the remaster of RE Zero for 4.99 eurosor try your luck with the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake (which includes the Ada Wong DLC) at a single price.

In the bargains section, we find titles like Alan Wake (the original version), the unique Strange Brigade, The Forest, Outlast or Metro Exodus.

These are the best offers from the Festival of Fear:

Resident Evil 4 Remake + Separate Ways: 39,59€ Strange Brigade: 2,50€ Alan Wake: 3,12€ Alice Madness Returns: 2,99€ Carrion: 5,85€ Dead by Daylight: 7,99€ Dying Light: 9,99€ The Forest: 4,19€ Sons of the Forest: 23,19€ Resident Evil 2: 9,99€ Resident Evil 3: 9,99€ Resident Evil 7: 7,99€ Resident Evil Village: 15,99€ Outlast: 2,92€ Metro Exodus: 5,99€ Aliens Dark Descent: 26,79€ The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 27,29€ Phasmophobia: 9,27€ Dead Space Remake: 35,99€ The Callisto Protocol: 23,99€ DOOM Eternal: 13,19€ Batman Arkham Knight: 3,99€ Hollow Knight: 7,39€

Of course, there are many more. And maybe you should enter each tab, because There are some juicy discounts hidden in bundles and compilations of franchises.

Do these horror offers on Steam catch your attention? They are very good games, with different themes, and that you can enjoy on your PC or Steam Deck at unique prices. Remember, however, that these offers expire next Thursday, November 2 at 6:00 p.m.