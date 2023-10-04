Overcooked! 2 is one of the best cooperative games ever made and on Steam it is available at a very attractive price.

Steam It makes us constantly enjoy multiple free proposals that are available on the Valve platform. However, You cannot always enjoy these types of promotionsso on many occasions we have to resort to the many offers that usually populate the digital store. In this sense, recently we brought you the discount on the best open world game of the last generation for less than 10 euros and now what we bring you is one of those cooperative titles that are amazing to enjoy in company.

We refer, as it could not be otherwise, to Overcooked 2!the cooking title that invites you to coordinate with up to 4 players to create dishes in the most bizarre settings you can imagine. Therefore, if you have not had the chance to try it so far, it is available on Steam for as only 5.74 euroswhich means a 75% discount compared to its original price on the platform. With this, you will be able save a total of 17.25 euros if you get it before next October 5that which point the promotion in which this title is included will end.

Overcooked! 2, the game with which you will discover who is your best partner in the kitchen

The Overcooked saga is one of the craziest and funniest in the history of video games, which is why it provides some of the most spectacular and entertaining moments, especially if played in company. Enter the stoves of various kitchens in the most remote places you can imagine and coordinate with the rest of your colleagues to comply with all orders and ensure that customers are satisfied with your work. Laughter is more than guaranteed in more than fifty levels that you can enjoy in this incredible sequel.

Therefore, do not hesitate to get Overcooked! 2 paying only 5.74 euros on Steam, giving you a game with a multitude of content that you can enjoy with whoever you want. But you will have to do it before tomorrow, October 5.

