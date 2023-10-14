Valve’s platform surprises with this nice detail.

Steam continues to offer gifts

Steam has accustomed PC gamers to receiving gifts constantly. These days there are 3 free games that will be available for a very limited time, although the truth is that Valve’s platform hides gifts everywhere. Besides, Steam also offers free downloads for consolesXbox being the most benefited, as is happening again today.

It was at the beginning of the year when Tango Gameworks launched its new game, Hi-Fi Rush, completely unexpectedly on both Xbox and PC. Critics quickly praised the rhythm game and it became one of the biggest surprises of the yearnow having a gift for its players.

While it is true that Hi-Fi Rush is not a free Steam game, the platform is giving away Hi-Fi Rush B-Sides, a soundtrack of the game. Specifically, this “B side” of the rhythmic action game includes more than twelve new songs by composers such as Kobori, Masatoshi Yanagi and John Johanas. In this way, players can download the dReto arcade update themes for free through the following link.

Hi-Fi Rush, a new Tango Gameworks license?

Hi-Fi Rush, which has more than 3 million players, is not only an action game, it has a more than entertaining science fiction story, endearing characters like Chai, his robot cat 808 or Peppermint. Its most characteristic graphic section due to its cell shading visual style stands out for using 3D models, considering one of the best animation works of the year.

It is unknown what Tango Gameworks’ next project will be, but the success of Hi-Fi Rush could make the Japanese studio consider making a new installment that would be included in Xbox Game Pass again al form part of Bethesda.

