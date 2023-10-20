The Emdoor firm is preparing a hybrid console similar to Steam Deck or ROG Ally, which uses Intel Meteor Lake technology, renamed Intel Core Ultra.

The portable PC-console market is booming. Although this type of console already existed, the fuse was lit by Steam Deck, a system with powerful specifications and an affordable price with which Valve took a successful step into the gaming scene.

Since then, brands like Logitech or ASUS have tried their own consoles… but they won’t be the only companies to do so.

In fact, Intel is already preparing its own hybrid gaming device, together with the Emdoor brand. The first images and technical details of this new console, which is more powerful than the Steam Deck, have already been leaked.

After announcing the new series of processors Intel Meteor Lakewhat They will hit the market on December 14the Notebook Italia portal discovered new hardware in development by Intel and Emdoor.

Is about EM-GP080MTa hybrid gaming system that relies on Intel Meteor Lake technology, renamed Intel Core Ultra.

Intel and Emdoor prepare their new hybrid console

The Notebook Italia portal has leaked the design, specifications and details of the new Emdoor hardware with Intel Core Ultra technology. At this time, the video has already been removed, but there are still images on the networks.

The device, which rebrands the Intel Meteor Lake processors, is much more powerful than the Steam Deck, although we will have to see its price.

These are leaked specifications:

Image from Notebook Italia CPU: Intel Meteor Lake-H (20W-35W) GPU: Intel ARC Graphics 5 Screen: LCD, 8 pulgadas, 16:10, 1200×1920 Memory: Hasta 32 GB LDDR5X Storage: Up to 2TB SSD-M2 Operating system: Windows 11

Its design is very similar to that of the ROG Ally or Logitech G Cloud, with a large screen, a pair of joysticks, main buttons on the right, and top triggers. At first sight, looks pretty thick compared to its rivals.

It is striking that the system has a pair of USB-C ports, which in the end are tremendously useful, as happens in the hybrid Ayaneo 2S.

In the now deleted video from Notebook Italia, we could see how God of War (2018) worked on EM-GP080MTLwith a frequency of almost constant 3 GHz.

The interface corresponds to Windows 11, the same OS that ROG Ally uses, so we can possibly run Xbox Game Pass games without major problems.

There are no details about its price, nor about the launch. Since Intel Meteor Lake processors won’t launch until December 14, perhaps Emdoor’s laptop with Intel Core Ultra is not ready until this Christmas… or already by 2024.