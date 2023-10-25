Latin America is a region with many developing economies that have been severely affected by various global events. Unfortunately, this will put a big hit in the pockets of gamers in the region, especially if they play on Steam.

Through a statement (via Tarreo), Valve announced that, as of November 20, will stop receiving payments in the local currency of 13 Latin American countries. This will also affect countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

So, once that date arrives, Steam will stop receiving the local currency of countries like Argentina y Venezuela. Instead, it will only accept US dollars (USD). Therefore, depending on the prices set by the developers, the price of some games may go up or down.

It is worth mentioning that this change will also apply to subscriptions. So, if you pay for subscriptions like Final Fantasy XIV through Steam, you will also have to start paying in dollars. On the other hand, if you have balance in your Steam Wallet this money will be converted into US dollars according to the exchange rate of that day.

Which countries will be affected by the Steam change?

Below, we present all the countries that will be affected that will begin to pay in US dollars on Steam starting November 20:

Latin America

Belize El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Nicaragua Panama Argentina Bolivia Ecuador Guyana Paraguay Suriname Venezuela

middle East

Bahrain Egypt Iraq Jordan Lebanon Oman Palestine Türkiye Yemen

North Africa

Algeria Libya Morocco Tunisia Sudan

Why will Steam stop accepting the local currency of several Latin American countries?

According to Valve, this measure is a response to the volatility of the exchange rate in various parts of the world. The above has made it very difficult for developers to choose fair prices for their products. So, they decided on this to “offer greater stability and consistency” for players and dealers.

“The volatility of exchange rates in Argentina and Turkey over the past few years has made it difficult for developers to choose appropriate prices and keep their game prices up to date. It is a problem that has become very clear to us during our meetings and roundtables with developers. Additionally, due to constant fluctuations in exchange rates, fees, taxes, and logistical issues, we have struggled to keep Steam payment methods up and running in these countries and territories,” Valve explained.

And what did you think of this news? Do you think it is an adequate solution to the problem? Tell us in the comments.

