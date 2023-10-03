Station to Station is an atypical train simulator, which chooses, for once, a decidedly relaxed approach devoted to soft and holiday entertainment, rather than driving us crazy with virtuous technicalities and a thousand impossible commands, like most of its colleagues on the complex and tough Train Simulator genre. Filone who, despite his difficult nature, we cannot help but love anyway. The simplification of each element is the starting point, the delicious cosmetics Voxel Art it is instead the icing on the cake of Teutonic production, and its most attractive feature, presented on the portal Steam and Prismatic Games. Put on your elegant blazer, go to the station with an old-fashioned horse-drawn carriage and make yourself comfortable in your elegant first-class carriage, lighting a cigar, you’re off on a journey into the world of railway relaxation.

Station to station: the direct express coming from the Demo station is arriving at the Finale station

Station to Station finally arrives in our hands in its definitive version, which will be available on the market starting from October 3rd. Little time has passed since its official announcement, dated mid-May this year, and which we talked about on this page, from the more in-depth presentation in the following month during the Wholesome Games Direct and above all from our Hands-On at the beginning of Summer which you can find at the following LINK. Now that the hot season should be put aside by the month of October, which was once cold, but which today still sees bathers crowding the beaches, Station to Station is preparing to conquer the PC audience with a relaxing title, with a hippie and light-hearted approach, whose sole purpose is to make us forget all the small and big problems of everyday life. Something more unique than rare within its video game genre, because, usually, railway simulators are among the most complex management games ever, and aim to drive us crazy with a thousand abstruse statistics and complex commands to be executed at the limits of human possibilities . The developers of Galaxy Grove they said to themselves, why complicate your life unnecessarily, when you can have fun and relax with the soft management of a railway system, simple and never too demanding, perhaps even equipped with artistic and very evocative graphics? Said and done, here comes one of the most interesting games of its kind seen in 2023, now in the home stretch. Notoriously, we all know that a train journey is always something relaxing and romantic, yet Train Simulators, from the 1980s onwards, have always neglected this factor, preferring to focus on the crazy management complexity and realistic simulation of the life of a train conductor, in fact always busy with a thousand buttons, radio messages and flashing lights. Forget all this because Station to Station instead, it is not only a spartan and simplified management software to the max, but also an excellent “travel companion”, if you’ll pass the pun, for the long, dark winter afternoons that are about to arrive.

Station to Station it might perhaps seem too easy to veterans of the genre, accustomed to other complex challenges, but it turns out to be well planned and structured, with exciting missions, albeit with a simple soul. If you have never played a railway simulator and are looking for an entry level title, this work is perfect for you. The primary objectives are really basic, and, especially in the first levels into which the game is divided, they offer elementary challenges, such as building a station and connecting it to the next, planning a route on tracks and taking into account the previous environment on which you go to use. To increase the challenge (slightly), however, are the secondary missions, which are absolutely optional, which also serve to accumulate bonus points that can then be spent on improving our infrastructures. These special discount tickets allow you to optimize economic management which, let’s reiterate, will always be very accessible even to the “less knowledgeable”. An extremely apt term for the economy of a railway. The types of buildings vary from stage to stage and increase as you proceed along the missions, but are mainly divided into country buildings, with a bucolic and relaxed air, such as farms, granaries, mills and cultivated fields, to city ones, more articulated, including residential houses, commercial offices, banks, post offices and so on. The best management of these constructions, which must absolutely be connected to at least one network of tracks to make them active, optimizes the entire simulation, as well as being helpful for specific missions that require something inherent to the goods produced. If the stage needs to connect two or more resources together and needs aluminum sheets to be brought to a certain place, for example, it needs the building that produces them to be connected to the rail network, otherwise it will be impossible to proceed. In general the basic gameplay involves creating as many connections as possible between the different locations to increasingly increase our territory, as well as the possibility of refining and optimizing everything through secondary missions. The possible differentiation is also noteworthy, since every single trading post present in the different cities can be directed towards a peculiar specific industry, with a specialization divided by product sector, from the production of wheat to that of tobacco, rather than wood or steel manufacturing. , each with peculiar buildings.

A psychedelic journey through the beauties of nature and its unique biodiversity

Everything is well made and has remarkable artistic direction. The real problem is the always bland and subdued difficulty, which could turn away those looking for a tough challenge like other more renowned STFs (Railway Traffic Simulators), such as the cult Japanese series Densha de Go! e A-Train or, to stay between the tracks of Europe, the British Train Sim World and Czechoslovakian LocoMania. The true charm of Station to Station it is elsewhere, in its astonishing state-of-the-art audiovisual cosmetics. The last little pearl of the Teutonic catalogue Prismatic Gameswhich you can also follow in real time in his Official Twitter Pageto the following LINK, is a title absolutely not to be missed. Where the gameplay doesn’t arrive, which for veterans is certainly fun but lacks bite and challenge, here is an element that is one of the absolute strong points of the production. For those who, scrolling through the photos, immediately thought of a sort of Minecraft with a railway theme, the graphics sector is undoubtedly the most intriguing feature of Station to Station. The parallels with the immortal work of the brilliant Swedish artist Marcus Persson they obviously stop on the surface, also because there is little difference with the classic customizable textured 3D cubes. Station to Station is based on real Volumetric Pixelwhose name is contracted into Voxel, and gives life to the said electronic artistic movement Voxel Art. These elements are real bricks LEGO virtual, that the wisdom of the graphic designers is the force of the developer Galaxy Grove has managed to transform it into a real pulsating world, rich in environmental diversity and truly fascinating animals.

The authors are very keen to highlight these unique biomes, always different from level to level, which manage to characterize the game in a peculiar way. Station to Station, while maintaining its foundations in pure, albeit bland, simulation, becomes a real experience to be enjoyed track by track, in an almost dreamlike journey through its fascinating locations. Observing from above the world that has just been created, so alive in the movement of the trains that mix with the surrounding landscape, is a psychedelic experience with a strong hippie flavour, which allows you to relax and detach yourself from these frenetic twenties of the new millennium, also offering a very apt and relaxing sound accompaniment. If we then want to see the details in detail, just activate the ZOOM function. A game that, at times, seems to come straight out of the eighties, when a single idea was expanded and focused to the maximum, like the good old Populousa 1989 title created by Peter Molyneux. Right, Station to Station it is a work that few will be able to understand in its minimalist philosophy, but the Easy approach adopted in development could potentially appeal to a very large audience. Personally, we recommend it without reservations, especially if you are fascinated by the genre of railway simulations, but perhaps you have stayed away from it out of fear of too much complexity. Ready to go, Station to Station awaits you on yours Personal Computer to make you travel in a world made of volumetric dreams.

