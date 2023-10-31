Hollywood is mourning the death of Matthew Perry, legendary Friends actor, which is why his co-stars have reacted with a public letter.

Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54, this news has caused many people to want to say goodbye to the beloved actor who played Chandler Bing in Friends. For this reason, his co-stars have made a joint statement that has been published in People.

This is the content of the emotional farewell to Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“We are all absolutely devastated by the loss of Matthew Perry. We were more than just co-stars. We are Family. “There is a lot to say, but now let’s take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“Over time we will say more, when we can. For now, our thoughts and love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow y Matt LeBlanc

Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane made another statement.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as a part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”

“It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him play the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

“We will always appreciate the joy, light and blinding intelligence he brought to every moment, not only to his work, but to life. She was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a generous and selfless heart.”

“We send all our love to his family and friends. This is truly the one where our hearts are broken.”

Fuente People.