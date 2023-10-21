The ninth round of the championship will also see the curious duel between the center forward returning after a three-week break and the forty-year-old Rossoneri third goalkeeper. Here’s how the two opponents prepare for the night at San Siro

M. Pasotto-L. Cut them

20 October – MILAN

How are Milan and Juve on the eve of Sunday evening’s big match at San Siro? The Rossoneri are decimated by absences, but are first in the standings and are coming off 4 consecutive victories; the bianconeri, in turn burdened by forfeits due to suspensions and injuries, would not reach the leaders even if they won and in the last poker of matches there were only two victories. It goes without saying that the match will not decide the championship, but it is very delicate for both, with Juve on the threshold of the first big match of the season, and after troubled days off the pitch.

Mental shape

Milan here: we are at the top, and raise your hand if you would have had the courage to predict it after the five slaps in the derby. Since that unfortunate afternoon in mid-September, the Devil has never lost again: an unblemished streak of six games – 4 victories in a row in the league, 2 draws in the Champions League – which has restored strong self-esteem. Even the two European zeros paradoxically played their part, because the team came out of those matches with the awareness that they could have been victories in both cases.

Here Juve: after Pogba, here’s Fagioli: the Juventus club was hit by the second “case” since the start of the season which led to the disqualification of one of its players. The group is solid, but if concentration after a break is always an unknown, it becomes even more so after restless days.

Here Milan: good, in generic terms. In the sense that Milan lasted the entire 90 minutes without major problems. Genoa’s victory in a very complicated match is clear proof of this. As always in these cases, however, several players have returned with many more minutes in their legs from the national teams, and this will inevitably have an impact. Forces to be carefully measured by Pioli, since – unlike Juve – Champions League time will strike for the Devil on Wednesday.

Juve here: the team is in good condition. The latest subpar performances, from the defeat against Sassuolo to the precarious draw with Atalanta, have shown no limitations in terms of physical fitness, but stutters in the approach to the match and to the individual phases of which a match is made up.

Here Milan: a serious injury: the one against Nigeria of Chukwueze, who suffered a thigh injury and will be out for about a month. Not that Samu was in great shape, far from it, but he will still be a lack in the rotations on the right attacking flank. Also because Pulisic, who is experiencing a moment of grace wherever he plays, has just played 120 minutes (with 2 goals and an assist) in the USA.

Juve here: the bill is high, with Danilo returning with a muscle injury in his left thigh that will heal in 20 days. Rabiot and above all Yildiz return with a smile: to the qualifications of France and Turkey for Euro24, for the young talent is added the joy of his debut in the national team, in the victorious away match in Croatia.

nursery

Milan here: a decidedly sore point. In addition to the “usual” Bennacer and Caldara, there is Chukwueze’s rather long stop. And then, worst of all, the calf problem of Sportiello, who was supposed to replace the suspended Maignan: the third goalkeeper Mirante will play. Finally, the conditions of Kalulu, Krunic and Loftus-Cheek must be assessed, having returned from physical problems that lasted for a few weeks. It should be remembered that, in addition to Maignan, Hernandez will also be disqualified.

Juve here: Allegri has to do without the Brazilians: speaking of Danilo, Alex Sandro is also still in the pits. Like De Sciglio, who will be the last to return. The doubt regarding Chiesa has not yet been resolved: having returned early from the Italian retreat due to fatigue, he resumed training with the group on Friday. After missing the last pre-break match, his return from the bench is likely. With Fagioli and Pogba disqualified, the rotations are significantly shortened at Juventus.

The fittest

Here Milan: there are two names, and they are now a constant in this first part of the season: Tomori and Pulisic. The England international – not by chance having reappeared in coach Southgate’s squad – is the emblem of a team that has only conceded one goal in the last six games. Pulisic scores against Milan, scores for the national team, produces assists: moment of grace.

Juve here: it’s difficult to go without fail, also because Vlahovic himself will be returning after two missed championship games as well as the national team. Juve is expecting Rabiot to take off, who should have completed his physical training and, as vice-captain, feel invested with a renewed responsibility, given the absences of Danilo and Alex Sandro.

The surprise move

Here Milan: the unknowns dance above all on the central clods of the median. Krunic should be eligible for recruitment, but he comes from a long stop and therefore Pioli could give Adli a new showcase. What if instead, there in front of the defence, Musah ended up there?

Here Juve: the possibilities of choosing the men are rather limited due to the many absences, two possible innovations: a large use of a young player coming from the youth team – Yildiz the most probable – or a change of formation, from the start or in the running , with the 4-4-2 which could replace the usual 3-5-2.

October 20, 2023 (changed October 21, 2023 | 07:09)

