Suara.com – Chicco Jerikho is known as an actor who is active in sports. A number of contents on Instagram show Putri Marino’s husband playing several sports.

Because of this, Chicco Jerikho is often asked by his followers about a healthy lifestyle. But unfortunately, this father of one child did not reveal it directly in the comments column.

“Many people ask how do you maintain a training diet?” said Chicco Jerikho when met in the Wijaya area, South Jakarta on Monday (16/10/2023).

Along with the many questions, there was an invitation from colleagues to initiate sports content called Healthy is Important, abbreviated as Sit Up.

Also read: Filosopi Kopi Chicco Jerikho Shop in Melawai was burnt down

Chicco Jerikho was met in the Wijaya area, South Jakarta on Monday (16/10/2023). (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

This content will be available via mediagram, which contains tips for living a healthy lifestyle in the style of Chicco Jerikho.

“We can’t match someone’s level. Diet, diet, physical activity are different,” said Chicco Jerikho.

Chicco Jerikho gave an example, if he does 20 minutes of cardio exercise, his output will be different from other people. So here, the 38 year old actor will share his tips.

“We will also share lots of tips. From simple exercise and food,” he said.

The presence of the Sit Up mediagram cannot be separated from the support of Thoughtful Media Group (TMG) Indonesia, a company operating in the digital and creative sector. As a representative, Eugenia Agnes, Head of MCN & Community, said that living a lifestyle can start with simple things.

Also read: Reluctant to play films together, Putri Marino admits that she rarely discusses acting with Chicco Jerikho

“We agree with Chicco Jerikho’s vision which considers health to be the baseline for everyone. That’s why we are trying to jointly encourage society and start a healthy life,” explained Eugenia Agnes.