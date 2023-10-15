The 2023 edition of Tecate Coordenada started with good spirits and lots of music this Saturday, October 14, from the VFG Valley. Traffic, although difficult, was fluid, at least during the course of the afternoon.

The Guadalajara bands La Vida Mía and La Garfield were the first to play during the festival. The second, for example, with a new member, Valentina Marentes. Also present was the Colombian lineup Lika Nova, In this his second return to Mexico with his tour “Dame una signaling”, the same name that gives name to his recent single.

Lika Nova was excited to be in Guadalajara for the first time, warming up the festival’s engines. Odisseo also conquered with its freshness and alternative sound, but Daniela Spalla took the applause by bringing together hundreds of people as she participated on the Tecate Original stage.

The singer conquered with hits like “Flores”, “Vete de una vez” and “Azúcarbitter”, a cover of Fey. “It’s been a long time since I had a show and I haven’t been here,” highlighted the star, who thanked the public for the good response during his musical participation.

The hit of nostalgia came with Jumbo, a band from the 2000s that has remained in the public’s taste.

The public was enjoying the cloudy but hot afternoon. There are fun spots to take photos and the proximity of the three stages has allowed the audience to move comfortably from one to the other.

