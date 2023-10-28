Mario Party is one of the great franchises that Nintendo has been created with multiplayer experiences in mind but not exactly online but in the same space. Several generations have enjoyed, and even fought, with the installments of this proposal that brought the excitement, chance, strategy and fun of board games to gaming and there is always the opportunity to have a challenge. Well, now that the holidays are approaching, there’s nothing like inviting family and friends to play Super Mario Party.

Take this special edition of Super Mario Party

Amazon Japan brings us a surprise for users of Nintendo Switch who want to share the experience of the hybrid console with other players and what better than with a Mario Party installment. On this occasion, it is the pre-sale of a package that includes a physical copy of Super Mario Party but the detail is that it also comes with a pair of Joy-Con in Pastel Purple and Pastel Green, in addition to bringing a gift Adorable keychain with a miniature replica of the box where the cartridge is kept.

Super Mario Party with some Joy-Con in pastel colors and a keychain

If you are interested in obtaining this Super Mario Party package that includes Joy-Con and a gift keychain, we inform you that its price is ¥10,978 JPY and with shipping and taxes its cost is $1953.59 MXN, a very attractive figure considering Note that it includes the Switch controls in a special color combination. If you are interested in this pre-sale, you should know that the launch will take place from November 10, so it will arrive a few days later wherever you indicate.

