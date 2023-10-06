From the pages of the novel by Robert A. Heinlein, to the legendary film signed by Paul Verhoeven, the Space Infantry over the decades since its creation has always been the object of strong inspiration between films, animated series and various videogame chapters, of which Starship Troopers: Extermination it is the last one ready to gather dozens and dozens of players around the bonfire of online games against hordes of Arachnids.

Developer / Publisher: Offworld Industries / Offworld Industries Price: ND Localization: ND Multiplayer: Cooperative and competitive online PEGI: ND Available on: PC (Steam) Launch date: ND

Currently present on Steam in early access, the curiosity at the moment of the launch is equal only to the load of lead that each soldier carries on his shoulders, ready to take off towards Klendathu, eager to return to Earth with the suit stained with the blood of nearby insects. Starship Troopers Extermination in its premises aims to be an online, multiplayer gaming experience, therefore with a collective value. As for the background, the work of the guys from Offworld Industries leaves no doubt: both the novel and the first film are the main inspirations in the aesthetic creation of the world of space infantry. The eye will immediately feel at ease, which is why it is better to take action immediately.

After selecting our soldier type (different just by location and equipment), we are sent to the selected planet to cover a series of objectives. Of the sixteen players on the field, these are divided into four teams of four elements each. You can cooperate with everyone: since you will have to follow certain objectives and small quests before moving on to the extraction, with a healthy dose of organization, the game can be finished in an intelligent way, using less time and saving on resources, with the Arachnids they will be ready to welcome us.

STARSHIP TROOPERS: EXTERMINATION, I TOO DO MY PART

In terms of objectives to complete during the game, we are faced with the usual extremely basic tasksi: Gather resources, reactivate radio communications, protect an area for a period of time and things like that. While these are being completed, pistols, rifles or any weapon you will always have in your hands, ready to annihilate every internal threat to the planet.

The aliens of Klendathu are a difficult customer to serve. The map has generous portions and it is usually easy for it to fill up with aliens from everywhere in a short time, among those who will charge us from afar, others who will climb the hills and others who will instead play nice pranks on us by digging under the ground and coming out behind us. The only good cockroach is a dead cockroach so the division into teams if used properly is an excellent advantage, dividing the action and cleaning of the enemies into the team, leaving the actions of the missions to others

Dive into a team of 16 players against hordes of alien insects to mow down

Then comes the final part, that of the extraction which most often takes place in old military bases that have fallen into disuse, good for holing up for those few minutes waiting for the spaceships. And this is where the magic of the horde mode that assails us happens, as we try to repair those four walls as much as possible in moments of breathing space, attempt new constructions and repel as many insects as possible by shooting everything we have in our possession at them.

KLENDATHU MUST BE DESTROYED

From here it takes a long time to destroy an entire system of twin planets, but it must be said that the initial battle is the one that takes place on the ground and the offensive approach is, most of the time, the best choice; Unfortunately, it’s a shame that the games overall – it must be said, in the current state of this early access – are all identical.

The heart of the missions is all in the final extraction, where you will have to resist the continuous alien hordes waiting for recovery

The objectives are repeated game after game until you reach the final resistance while waiting for the extraction. The approach to the arsenal is also not the best. Whether it is a pistol or a submachine gun, as well as being of very few types, the generally identical gunplay between all weapons does not give good feedback, even the simplistic choice of our primary weapon leaves much to be desired. Others can be collected during the map, such as a very useful rocket launcher which in the horde phase will wipe out dozens and dozens of insects with a single shot, but in short, there is still a long way to go, also in terms of aesthetic optimization such as of the polygons, excluding the well-made Arachnids, all the other infantry troops are almost all the same.



At present, there is a very good idea around Starship Troopers: Extermination, which is wrapped precisely around the simplistic concept of a group of online players ready to mow down hundreds of alien insects in each game, and for what it proposes, the game grammar It’s extremely fun, but how long can it last? Fingers crossed for when the game comes out of Early Accesswhich will still need support, a general aesthetic cleanup and many other additional contents to bring new features.

Previous article

Sole Inferno – Hands-On Preview