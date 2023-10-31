The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concluded this Tuesday the safety review of the Starship system and its launch pad located southeast of Texas. The world’s tallest and most powerful rocket, developed by SpaceX, is one step closer to its second test flight, but it still has to pass an environmental evaluation.

Safety inspection passed. FAA inspectors have thoroughly reviewed all aspects of the Starship flight test that could impact public health or damage any property. This includes a detailed analysis of safety protocols and systems at SpaceX and the risks associated with the launch, atmospheric reentry and final destination of the rocket, which is expected to fall into the Atlantic Ocean.

Six months later. The approval from FAA safety inspectors comes six months after the Starship’s explosive debut on April 20. During that first test, the rocket raised a huge cloud of dust and concrete upon takeoff and ended up disintegrating over the Gulf of Mexico after failing to separate its stages. To make matters worse, the self-destruct signal took 40 seconds to take effect and terminate the flight.

SpaceX has not been stopped all this time. The company has implemented 57 corrective actions that include modifications to the rocket design to prevent leaks and fires, strengthening the launch pad and installing a water sprinkler system under the pad to minimize the impact of liftoff. SpaceX has also incorporated a “hot separation ring” into the rocket, a stage separation mechanism inspired by Russian Soyuz rocket technology.

The environmental review is still missing. Although the safety evaluation is concluded, the FAA continues to work on an environmental review of the Starship together with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). This other part of the license seeks to confirm that the rocket test complies with the Endangered Species Act, since the launch platform is located next to the mouth of the Río Grande, known as Río Bravo on the Mexican side.

The USFWS is also investigating the biological impact of the water deluge system, which was not installed in the first Starship test. The agency must decide whether this system that shoots water jets to cushion the impact of takeoff complies with the federal Clean Water Act, which regulates the release of wastewater in industrial processes.

The Starship is ready to fly, but still without a license. With the environmental review the only impediment, the launch of the Starship is approaching. However, the industry experts They doubt that the license will arrive in time for the early November window, despite the fact that pilots and air traffic controllers are warned of possible tests starting November 6.

“The vehicle is ready for the second test flight of a fully integrated Starship, pending regulatory approval,” declared SpaceX. Company executives have not hesitated to put pressure on regulators and point out their lack of personnel as a result of the delay in the approval of the flight license that, although it is now closer, has still not arrived.

Imagen | SpaceX

