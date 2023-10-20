Astronomers are taking up arms against pollution which is affecting not only space in general, but also the Earth’s orbit itself. This time they directly attack the Starlink satellites, whose constellations, another of Elon Musk’s dreams, are wreaking havoc. And they warn: the situation is not going to improve, it will get worse.

Stargazing is becoming more difficult. It is something that bothers astronomy fans, but is even more worrying to experts. The sky is filled with satellites They emit large volumes of light and make it very difficult to see the stars with the ease with which it was done in the past. There are those who even confuse satellites with stars and think they are seeing something natural when, in reality, they are Starlink machines.

The solutions are not working

When the satellite drama began and Starlink constellations began to appear in the skies, astronomers called for changes to be made and action to be taken. Was necessary implement a different philosophy that it would not affect the observation or the work of the specialists. Companies, like Elon Musk’s, received the request and got to work to implement changes that could make astronomers happy. And it was promised, with good manners and optimism, that the pollution would end.

But then those promises began to be put into practice and the results ended up disappointing astronomers. One of the measures that had been proposed was to reduce the volume of light and obscure the satellites that were the most problematic. After all, one of the main complaints of astronomers It is located at the light level. However, when these satellites went dark, scientists did calculations and found that the solution was insufficient. Therefore, the problem continues.

The situation is complicated

As we indicated, the plan was to darken the satellites so that their light would not contaminate, block the analyzes of astronomers in low Earth orbit and allow a return to normality. When this dimming was implemented, what astronomers saw was that the level of brightness they were expelling was still double what they had set as a limit. They were totally disappointed because of the way in which, at SpaceX, they had not put as much effort as they should have into reducing the brightness level. They give the example of double the brightness, but they say that there are cases in which the lighting even goes beyond that level.

In view of the fact that they cannot get companies in the sector to collaborate so that the problem is resolved, some scientists have begun to think of ideas that, at least, serve as a patch. For example, a group of astronomers has developed a system with which they have the ability to keep track of all satellites that are being put into low Earth orbit. The intention is to have them monitored and, in this way, they can take their location into account when they are working on space exploration. Light would still be a problem, but at least they would have a basis so as not to get confused or with which to carry out better studies.

The added problem is that now there is not only SpaceX and other smaller companies, but Amazon has also announced that it is going to put up your own satellite constellations in orbit. This means that the skies are going to be filled with more machines orbiting the planet and that the situation will be drastically affected. Because, on the other hand, Elon Musk’s company has already made it clear that it is not going to stop launching satellites and that it has very ambitious plans to continue with this business. Adding Amazon’s own plan, we can get the idea that the future is not exactly optimistic for astronomers.

At the same time, specialists complain about how the service provided by these Starlink satellites is not going to be so decisive for people’s lives. People say that, with more than one and a half million users, Starlink, whose prices are really high, is not providing as much of a trend-setting service as the company might believe it is doing. That argument is what astronomers are using to make the world see that society will lose more than it will gain if it fills low orbit with satellites.