Stargate: Timekeepersdeveloped by CreativeForge Games and published by Slitherine Software, is the new strategy video game from the publishers of Master of Magic. In this sense, Slitherine Games has announced that a live event will be held next Thursday with the developers, in which there will be further news on the sci-fi tactician inspired by the famous television series.

“We will have special guests joining us including Martin Wood, director and producer of Stargate SG-1, Darren Somner, owner and CEO of gateworld.net, and Robert Brown, writer of Stargate: Timekeepers,” said Slitherine Games at this link.

