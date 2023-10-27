Stargate: Timekeepers, developed by CreativeForge Games and published by Slitherine, releases today on PC (Steam) the first episode in the form of a demo of the intergalactic tactician inspired by the television series. Stargate: Timekeepers drops players into the heart of the Stargate SG-1 universe, where they will lead a team of specialists through a captivating campaign full of story and adventure.

Episode One thrusts players into the chaos of the Battle of Antarctica, as Eva McCain teams up to face treacherous challenges in an attempt to stop the deadly Kull warriors. Stargate: Timekeepers will feature an original and detailed campaign, consisting of 14 episodeswhere players must use a combination of stealth and combat skills to succeed.

