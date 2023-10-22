Quite a setback for Bethesda’s latest game.

Starfield is undoubtedly one of the big releases of this year 2023.

Starfield is already among us, and what was considered from the beginning as one of the great releases of 2023 turns out to be the new IP of one of the most important studios in our sector, which has already given us some of the best RPGs in history, as is the case with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Since its release it has been a relatively divisive title, and although many loved it, as is our case as you can see in our analysis of Starfield, there were also quite a few users who They ended up disappointed by Bethesda’s new adventure.

Until now we had only been able to see this on social networks, but currently Steam reviews are also being a breeding ground for user criticism. Of course, when you stop to read them you find opinions of all kinds, both justified and childish and misguided, but most of them agree that it is not what was expected. In general, users complain about its menu-based design, as well as the structure and gameplay that may seem like something out of another era.

Starfield is now rated 64% on Steam

This has led, as you have seen, to reviews on Steam have been placed in a “Miscellaneous” which is quite shocking at first. Even so, none of these criticisms are new, and these details have been discussed for some time now, but it has probably been now, when they have had enough time to finish their adventure, or at least advance further in it, when They have ended up reaffirming themselves and putting these bad reviews.

One of the things that we players feared most at the beginning were bugs. Bethesda is especially known for this, and most of its games have numerous problems of this type, but Curiously, in Starfield it is not like that. Yes, we will find errors, but most of them are funny and unimportant, and the number has been significantly reduced compared to the studio’s previous titles.

For this reason, and although we can find complaints about performance on PC, the truth is that There are not many negative comments about bugs or errors.

