September 2023 has been a standout month for the US video game industry, with Bethesda’s new IPI Starfield leading sales. To demonstrate this, Mat Piscatella, CEO and analyst at Circana (formerly The NPD Group), has shared the latest sales data, and the results are very encouraging for Phil Spencer.

Starfield, which was also launched on Xbox Game Pass, was positioned as the best-selling game of the month, also achieving great performance on Steam, where it managed to reach 10 million players. This achievement is especially significant as it is the first game released by Bethesda as an Xbox exclusive title, marking a milestone in the collaboration between Bethesda and Microsoft. In addition, Starfield ranks as the seventh best-selling game of the year, where Hogwarts Legacy continues to be the best-selling game of the entire year, and now soon to launch its Nintendo Switch version it predicts more money for its creators.

Best sellers September 2023

1. Starfield



2. Mortal Kombat 1



3. EA Sports FC 24



4. Madden NFL 24



5. Payday 3



6. NBA 2K24*



7. The Crew: Motorfest



8. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon



9. Hogwarts Legacy



10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)



11. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



12. Resident Evil 4 (2023)



13. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*



14. Minecraft

15. Mario Kart 8*



16. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

17. Gran Turismo 7

18. Elden Ring



19. Sea of Thieves



20. Diablo IV

Best sellers in all of 2023

1. Hogwarts Legacy



2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*



3. Madden NFL 24



4. Diablo 4



5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)



6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



7. Starfield



8. Mortal Kombat 1



9. Resident Evil 4 (2023)



10. MLB The Show 23**



11. Dead Island 2



12. Final Fantasy 16



13. Street Fighter 6



14. EA Sports FC 24



15. FIFA 23



16. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

17. Elden Ring



18. Remnant 2



19. Dead Space

20. Mario Kart 8*

*No digital data shared

**No digital data sharing for Xbox or Nintendo platforms

PlayStation 5 continues to be the best-selling

When it comes to gaming hardware, the PlayStation 5 led sales in both terms of dollars and units. The Xbox Series consoles also performed well, taking second place in both categories. Total video game sales, including hardware and software, reached $4,495 million.

The best thing is that an auspicious future is coming for video games with many titles to come, let’s just hope that our pocketbook doesn’t collapse with such an avalanche.

