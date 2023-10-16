A Starfield player has brought some variety to the title and in the process has had a very special nod to the The Legend of Zelda community. The Bethesda game has had a very strong impact on the Xbox and PC communityand its community has put all its talent into bringing us some of the most curious creations that are worth taking a look at.

A very creative player has perfectly represented Link, one of Nintendo’s emblems in its 8-bit version. The system of creation of Starfield ships is so deep and customizablethat we can allow ourselves the pleasure of seeing the best creations of the community.

It’s Dangerous To Go Alone

The truth is that if we take a look at the outside of the ship, and look from a zenith point, we will be able to appreciate the level of customization that the player in question has wanted to use. This is a wink that is appreciated within the Zelda community. From a more objective and personal point of view, do you think this design actually resembles the classic Link from the first Zelda?