Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella updates the number of Starfield players to date, and confirms an important fact about its success on Xbox and PC.

There’s no doubt about it: Bethesda has done it again. It seemed impossible to get a new hit after Skyrim or Fallout 4, but the hard work has paid off. Starfield is not only one of the best Xbox exclusives, but also one of the best games of 2023.

Bethesda’s role-playing game also occupies a prominent place in the sales ranking of the year (it is the seventh best-selling game), which has a lot of merit, since is available on Xbox Game Pass.

And we have only seen the tip of the iceberg. In a few months, Bethesda will launch the official Starfield mod platform, as well as the first expansion (Shattered Space, or Shared Space) and other additional content.

In a call with shareholders, the CEO of Microsoft revealed of important details about Starfieldwhich will bring a smile to their fans.

Starfield breaks records for Microsoft

In the aforementioned shareholder call, Satya Nadella has analyzed the company’s performance during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024 (which began on April 1).

The best news for Microsoft has a first and last name: Starfield. Waiting to see what Forza Motorsport (launched on October 10) achieves, the Bethesda game has become the main spearhead of Xbox.

Nadella has confirmed that Starfield has already exceeded 11 million players since its launchan excellent piece of information that speaks for itself.

Of course, a good part of these players have enjoyed it thanks to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s recent earnings report makes this more than clear, both in terms of subscriptions and sales revenue.

What platform has it been played the most on? Let’s remember that Starfield is compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere, which means that owners of Xbox You can download the PC version for free, and vice versa.

The CEO of Microsoft confirms that, as we already imagined (due to higher sales), more than half of the total hours have been played on PC. There are no concrete figures, but we can be looking at a percentage 60-40 in favor of Windows and Steam compared to Xbox Series X|S.

Following the departure of Pete Hines from Bethesda, we will have to see what the roadmap is for Starfield in 2024 and beyond. The company is already thinking about The Elder Scrolls 6 y Fallout 5which will be their next games.

