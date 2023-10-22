Multiplayer is what is needed to make Starfield a perfect game, according to fans.

Starfield could be guided by some of the features of Elden Ring

Starfield is one of the best role-playing games of the moment, as it takes us to explore a vast universe full of planets, races, missions and secrets. Without a doubt, Bethesda has brought a unique and immersive experience for science fiction and adventure lovers with this title. However, not everything is perfect in this game and there is a mechanics that many players miss and that could make him even more famous.

Yes, we talked about the possibility of invading and Cooperate with other players in real time, something that Elden Ring does offer with invasions. This mechanic adds a surprise and social factor to the game, making it more varied and challenging. Many Starfield fans want this feature to be implemented in the game, as they believe that It would be very interesting to be able to interact with other players in space, form alliances or rivalries and see how their actions affect the game world. Next, we will talk to you a little more about this topic which is becoming increasingly important among the Starfield player community.

What Starield players want most is multiplayer

Invasion: Okay, which one of you decided to invade my game?

While Starfield is designed as a single player experience, that does not mean that it cannot have multiplayer elements in the future that enrich the gameplay. In fact, some fans have suggested that the game could incorporate an Elden Ring-style invasion mechanic. to make it more dynamic and entertaining. Basically, it is about allowing other players to enter your game with all kinds of actions, whether collaborating, attacking each other or doing missions to claim rewards.

The idea came following a curious error that a Reddit user named MLieBennett posted. This player encountered an NPC who came out of a spaceship and attacked him. To his surprise, the NPC survived and chased him to another location. This made him think it would be a great idea to add PvP style invasions to Starfield.

The proposal was well received among other users, who supported the idea and even proposed that it could be introduce a reward system to encourage invasions. Some also mentioned that it would be interesting to see How would it affect the mechanics? to the player’s reputation and their relationship with the factions.

Of course, this is just speculation and there is no official confirmation that Starfield is going to have some kind of multiplayer. However, it wouldn’t be the first time that Bethesda has introduced multiplayer elements into its role-playing games. Additionally, Starfield has a great potential to offer a cooperative experience unique due to its concept set in a distant future, where humanity has colonized space and has encountered different civilizations and threats. This makes us think that another good reference, in addition to Elden Ring, would be No Man’s Sky and Fallout 76since both are based precisely on a universe composed of multiplayer functionalities.

Con so many options and possibilities, it would be a shame for many fans if Starfield were limited to the single-player campaign. Adding an Elden Ring-style invasion mechanic could be a way to give the game more life and variety, as well as create unexpected and memorable situations. For now, we just have to wait, since the developers have not mentioned anything about it.

