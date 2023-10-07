Starfield is being one of the biggest hits of the year.

Starfield allows you to explore a thousand planets across the galaxy

According to recent statements by its development team, we have learned that Starfield is designed to last a long time, which comes from having more than a thousand planets to be able to investigate and explore in depth. However, something that has not been taken into account is that although space travel can be fast, the truth is that there are players who consider that Navigating through surfaces is getting tedious.

In that sense, already knowing that the development team is attentive to the feedback of the players, it is being seen that some are taking advantage to ask for new features that make this more earthly exploration more bearable, since Going on foot can generate a lot of frustration.. However, far from asking the Starfield team to do something, the players of the Bethesda title are actually proposing the ideal solution: add ground vehicles to the game.

Starfield has a big absence that many players are missing

This is something that the Reddit user known as WhiskeyCloudBackup has done, for example, which he has been responsible for sharing in the game forum of the aforementioned social network an image of an elite dangerous, a vehicle that, according to his own words, is the only thing he wants in the game, which would make raids on the different planets much easier. You can take a look at the post below:

It should be noted that the absence of something so basic in the game is due to the fact that, according to the words of Todd Howard, inserting land vehicles would imply problems in the game’s procedural generation systemalthough it is clear that this is not a sufficient reason for users, giving priority to comfort over technical stability.

We will have to see what ends up happening, although it seems that at least the 63-year-old player who has pointed out that Starfield is one of the best games of all time has not had any problems. For the rest, remember that Starfield is now available for PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at the same time as Xbox Game Pass.

