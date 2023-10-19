Starfield debuts as the best-selling game of September and the seventh best-selling game of 2023 in the United States despite Game Pass, and sells more on PC.

Starfield It is already one of the best-selling games of the year. If there were any doubts that its presence on Xbox Game Pass limited the game’s sales, they have been cleared up when looking at the video game sales data on USA during the month of September 2023.

Starfield has been the best-selling game of the entire month of September among all platforms and counting physical and digital editions in the United States, according to Circana data.

Starfield overtakes other big releases of the month, such as Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports FC 24, Payday 3, NBA 2K24 and The Crew Motorfest, which have also entered the top 10.

In fact, with its first month’s sales Starfield is already the seventh best-selling video game of all of 2023 (in the United States, remember).

It is also worth noting that Starfield has sold more on PC than on Xbox, although we do not know in what percentage. Remember, this does not include downloads through Xbox Game Pass, but if we include them, Bethesda’s new product has already reached more than 10 million players.

The best-selling games of September 2023 in the United States:

Starfield Mortal Kombat 1 EA Sports FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Payday 3 NBA 2K24 The Crew Motorfest Armored Core VI Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi Survivor Resident Evil 4 The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Rainbox Six Siege Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Sea of Thieves Diablo IV

PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console of 2023 in the United States

As for consoles, the order established last month is repeated: PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console, followed by Xbox Series X|S, relegating the almighty Nintendo Switch to third position for many years.

For years, the Switch has been the best-selling console every month. This began to change at the beginning of this year, when the stock of Sony and Microsoft consoles was normalized. Aside from last August, the last time the Switch came in third place was in October 2022 (again, PS5 the first and Xbox the second).

The question is whether Switch will remain in that last position until the launch of Switch 2 scheduled for a year from now, consolidating PS5 and Xbox Series. Perhaps the launch of the new Mario in October will change the balance…