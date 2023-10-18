After years in development, being caught in the middle of an acquisition by Microsoft, and tremendous hype, Starfield debuted with good results from critics and the number of players predicted the same in terms of sales. Of course, there is always the question of the impact that Xbox Game Pass has on the market, but the service continues to demonstrate that it only enhances in many cases, as happened with Bethesda’s new gem.

Video: REVIEW – Starfield

Starfield was the best-selling game of September in the US

Circana presented its video game sales report corresponding to September 2023 and the surprise came from Starfield, the new RPG from Bethesda and exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem because its sales were so good that they placed it at the top in the United States. The result is surprising because it coincided with the debut of EA Sports FC 24, whose results were above FIFA 23 last year, so Starfield did not surpass just any game but rather a market monster. At the same time, the Bethesda game did the same, surpassing another of the most anticipated titles, Mortal Kombat 1.

YTD ending September 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games (Dollar Sales, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/OYxYSot5QE — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2023

According to specific information, Starfield sales were higher on PC than on Xbox and it immediately became the seventh best-selling video game so far this year in the US, so it is possible that it will reach higher positions before the end of the year. anus.

In the case of EA Sports FC 24, double-digit growth in unit sales and dollars is reported compared to the premiere of FIFA 23 the previous year. For its part, Mortal Kombat 1, the second best-selling game of September 2023 in the US, was the best-selling PlayStation title during the month, the second on Xbox and PC and the third in the case of Nintendo Switch, so NetherRealm scored another success with this new installment.

Video: Why does Starfield look like this?

