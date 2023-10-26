In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the universe with the Logitech G G502 X Lightspeed and experience a space odyssey like no other. Take advantage of this stellar offer and embark on the epic Starfield adventure equipped with the best gaming technology.

In the vast universe of video games, a bright new star has begun to shine with a dazzling light: Starfield. A game that promises an epic RPG experience that will take us to explore the farthest reaches of space, face unusual challenges and immerse ourselves in a story where every decision counts.

But today we are here to talk to you about something as epic as Starfield. This is the gaming mouse Logitech G G502 X Lightspeed. And it comes, attention, with an offer that will make your eyes shine like stars: If you decide to take home this amazing device, which is now on sale for 111 euros, You will receive a coupon for Starfield on PC completely free. Yes, you read that right, free!

The best, in best condition

This mouse is not just any mouse. It is a true display of technology and design, a gem that any gamer would want to have in their setup. With an iconic design that has been reinvented and redesigned, loaded with the most cutting-edge innovations in gaming technology.

Among these technological wonders, stands out its Lightforce technology that provides hybrid optical-mechanical switches, combining speed and reliability with precise and lightning-fast actuation. Thus, these Lightforce switches, which provide amazing quality and speed, allowing you to act with precision and receive a completely clear response.

He sensor HERO 25K It is another of the gems that this mouse has to offer. If you’re looking for precision, this mouse welcomes you with open arms. We are talking about exact precision down to the submicron, without smoothing, filtering or acceleration. This translates into supreme performance that will make you shine in the gaming universe.

This mouse also comes with a Redesigned DPI Shift button, reversible and removable, so you can customize it to your liking. His dual mode scroll wheel It allows you to go from a free and fast turn to a precise one line by line, and it tilts left and right. And if that were not enough, this mouse is compatible con PowerplayLogitech G’s wireless charging solution.

The universe at your fingertips

There is no doubt that Starfield is one of the latest wonders that has captivated gamers. And the universe awaits you in Starfield with 1,000 planets, space combat, exploration, management and all kinds of additions which makes this Bethesda’s most ambitious game to date.

As the long-awaited science fiction title developed by Bethesda, Starfield promises to take us to the ends of space and immerse us in a world full of intergalactic adventures. And what better way to do it than as a gift with one of the best gaming mice of the moment?

Remember that this stellar promotion is available until November 15, 2023 and it is only valid in Spain. Don’t miss the opportunity to take home this gem of gaming technology and immerse yourself in the epic space adventure that Starfield has to offer you.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.