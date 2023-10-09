We have some interesting news related to Stardew Valley, the popular farming title, as a petition has just been opened demanding its developer include more inclusive pronouns in an upcoming indie update.

The game is waiting for its big patch 1.6

As you probably know, Stardew Valley is available on consoles and PC, and has become an interesting option for gamers, who are happy with the unique style of its developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone.

Now, and because it is never enough, the community is demanding that the creative add more pronouns that help with the inclusion of transsexual people and others who identify as non-binary.

This initiative caused a sector of the community to start collecting signatures on Change.org so that ConcernedApe can hear them. It is worth mentioning that the goal is to achieve 2,500 and, at the time of writing this note, 2,353 have been reached.

“7 years ago Stardew Valley changed everything for independent games. This farming simulation game created by Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, is considered one of the best. It has amassed a large fan base and has sold over 20 million copies. However, there is one big problem with the game. When you start a new farm, you are tasked with creating a character, but there are only 2 gender options to choose from. “This excludes non-binary players from feeling represented in their game,” reads part of the description in the petition.

It is worth mentioning that ConcernedApe has not commented on the matter and we will have to wait to find out if the developer heeds this request, which has received support and criticism alike.

What will the new Stardew Valley patch include?

The farm simulator continues to prepare to receive its long-awaited 1.6 update, which will include a large festival, 2 mini-festivals, new final content that will expand each of the skill areas, items and crafting recipes, more than 100 new lines of dialogue , winter clothing, new types of rewards and more, all at a date yet to be announced.

Here you can see it:

This is what the new patch will offer

We remind you that Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, through Steam, and mobile phones.

What do you think of this petition for Stardew Valley? Tell us in the comments.

