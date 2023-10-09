Today we get more interesting information about Stardew Valley. This is the confirmation of a request by the players.

Stardew Valley

Specifically, after learning details of its next update, the queer community within the game has launched a petition. The problem is that Stardew Valley currently only offers two pronoun options in its character creator, even though the game has become a haven for many queer players.

A fan named Atmos Fierce has decided to take this issue into account and has started a petition on Change.org to urge creator to correct “incredibly discouraging gender language” in the game. The petition seeks to include more pronoun options for trans and non-binary players, so that everyone can feel represented in the game.

Although PC players have the option of downloading a popular Stardew Valley ‘Gender Neutrality Mod’ to fix this issue, players on other platforms, like nintendo switchthey are forced to be treated incorrectly, which can cause feelings of dysphoria.

So far, the petition has managed to gather more than 1,600 signatures and appears to be on track to reach its goal of 2,500 signatures. Many comments on the petition support this request, with players using neutral pronouns wanting to feel properly represented in a game they love.

It would be a good idea to add more pronoun options in update 1.6, as it has been announced that this will be the last update to the game before ConcernedApe focuses on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

What do you think? Have you given Stardew Valley a chance? We read you.

Fuente.