Today we have at least interesting information about Stardew Valley. Is about confirmation of news of its next update.

Stardew Valley

Specifically, after previously knowing some details of its upcoming 1.6 update, we now have more. Its developer, ConcernedApe, has shown a couple of images of the game on X (Twitter).

First we get a picture of a blue guy in sunglasses and we also take a look at another showing “wild horseradish juice.” They will be part of this update, although more details are unknown.

Here are the photos:

We are looking forward to update 1.6, as it has been announced that it will be the last update for the game before ConcernedApe focuses on his next project, Haunted Chocolatier.

What do you think? Have you given Stardew Valley a chance? We read you.

